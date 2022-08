MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. A Mi-2 helicopter crashed in Stavropol Region’s Predgorny District, regional Ministry of Emergency Situations directorate said Wednesday, adding that, according to preliminary information, nobody was injured in the incident.

"A Mi-2 helicopter crashed in the Predgorny District […]. The crash resulted in ignition of grass on 2 hectares. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or injuries," the report says.