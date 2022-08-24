Water sprinkler driver found alive after reportedly dying during firefighting effort

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The driver of a truck mounted water sprinkler was found alive after he was reportedly killed during a firefighting effort in the Ryazan Region, an official at the emergency services told TASS on Wednesday.

"The driver of the water sprinkler, who went missing during the firefighting effort, has been found alive," the official said.

It was earlier reported that one person was killed during the efforts to put out the fires. The Emergency Situations Ministry said then that its staff suffered no casualties.

More than 9,500 people and 2,500 machines, including 15 aircraft, are currently involved in the fire extinguishing operation. Most of the team was sent by the Moscow city government.

The first forest fire in the Ryazan Region erupted on August 7, the second a day later, with the blazes multiplying thereafter. On August 17, the smell of burning reached Moscow and some other areas of the Central Federal District.