MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. One person was killed battling wildfires in Russia’s Ryazan Region, and one more was injured, an emergency services’ source told TASS on Wednesday.

"One person died and one was injured while extinguishing the fires. It is being established which organization they belong to," the source said.

Also, five Kamaz trucks, involved in effort to combat the blaze, burned down.