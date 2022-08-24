Area of forest fires this year exceeds 3 mln hectares, says Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The total area of forest fires this year amounted to more than 3 million hectares, which is three times less compared to the same period last year, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday at a meeting on the situation with natural fires in Russian regions.

"In total, since the beginning of the 2022 fire-hazardous season, on the territory of the Russian Federation there have been more than 10,000 wildfire hotbeds. The area covered by the fire makes over 3 million hectares," he said. Kurenkov stressed that compared to the same period of the last year, the number of fires has slightly decreased, and their area has significantly decreased, by almost three times.

The minister reported that the main efforts of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are focused on protection of populated areas and economic facilities from the wildfire threat.