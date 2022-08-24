Situation with wildfires in Far East may exacerbate — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 24. /TASS/. The risks of the wildfire situation worsening in the European part of Russia and the Far East remain and it is necessary to take all measures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on fighting wildfires in certain Russian regions on Wednesday.

"The risks of the situation getting worse remain not only in the European part of the country but also in certain regions of the Far East, where the fire-hazardous situation is traditionally complex," the head of state said.

Putin stated that the wildfire situation is difficult not only in the Ryazan Region but also in the Mari El Republic and in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. That said, the president specified that head of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin reported this morning that on the whole the situation was under control.