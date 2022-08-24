Fires near settlements in Ryazan region are of particular concern, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 24. /TASS/. Fires in the five-kilometer zone from populated areas in the Ryazan Region are of particular concern, it is necessary to eliminate the hotbeds as quickly as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting on combating forest fires in the country's regions.

"In the Ryazan region, unfortunately, due to strong winds, fires continue to spread, and their hotbeds in several areas are within five kilometers from populated areas. This is of particular concern," the head of state stressed.

In this regard, he demanded "to take all necessary measures to eliminate fires and minimize the damage, and most importantly - to protect people, nature and wildlife." "Now additional rescue teams and equipment were sent to the Ryazan Region to extinguish natural fires and protect settlements, including from neighboring regions. It would be very desirable that this would lead to the liquidation of fires as soon as possible", Putin added.