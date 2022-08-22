14 Kyrgyz citizens killed, three injured in road accident in Ulyanovsk region — diplomat

BISHKEK, August 22. /TASS/. Fourteen citizens of Kyrgyzstan have been killed in a road accident in the Ulyanovsk Region and three more are in hospitals with injuries, the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry told TASS on Monday.

"According to the updated information, 14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan were killed and three others were injured during an accident in the Ulyanovsk Region on the M-5 Ural highway," a Kyrgyz diplomat said. According to his information, the victims are hospitalized and are being provided with necessary medical assistance.

Employees of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia arrived at the scene of the accident. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov ordered to organize repatriation of bodies by a special plane.

The accident occurred on August 21 at approximately 13:00 on the M-5 Ural highway in the Nikolayevsky district of the Ulyanovsk Region. As a result of the accident, 16 people died and five more were injured. A truck driver did not brake in time and crashed into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.