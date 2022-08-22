Detention center workers released after being taken hostage in Russia’s Kemerovo

KEMEROVO, August 22. /TASS/. Two employees of a pre-trial detention center in the Russian city of Kemerovo, who were earlier taken hostage by detainees, have been released, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service told TASS.

"As a result of the measures undertaken, the hostages were released," the spokesperson said, adding that no one had been hurt.

Two of the center’s workers, one of them a woman, were taken hostage by detainees on Sunday night. Senior officials from the regional branch of the Federal Penitentiary Service engaged in negotiations for the release of the hostages. According to the center’s authorities, the situation remained under control throughout the incident.