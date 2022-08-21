Inmates at detention facility in Russia’s Kemerovo hold staff members hostage

KEMEROVO, August 21. /TASS/. The inmates of a detention facility in Kemerovo took several staff members hostage demanding a meeting with the representatives of the regional directorate of the Federal Penitentiary Service and the prosecutor’s office, the emergency services told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, three workers of the detention facility are being held hostage by the inmates. Everything happened during the inspection of cells. They are demanding [to summon] prosecutors and the leadership of the Federal Penitentiary Service," the source said.