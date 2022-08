TASS, August 21. The death toll in a collision between a minibus and two heavy trucks in the Ulyanovsk Region rose to 11, three people are injured, the press service of Russia’s Internal Affairs Ministry told TASS on Sunday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the accident, 11 people died and three were hospitalized. The information is being clarified," the press service said.

Earlier it was reported that nine people died.