TASS, August 19. All forest fires in Russia’s Vladimir Region have been extinguished, the press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry reported on Friday.

On August 18, six hot spots on a total area of about 1.5 hectares were recorded in the region. Due to the difficult situation in the region, it was decided to postpone the opening of the hunting season.