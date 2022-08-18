Number of aerial firefighters to be sent to fight forest fires in Ryazan Region revealed

TASS, August 18. Additional forces of the Aerial Forest Protection Service were sent to extinguish a large wildfire in the Ryazan Region, a total of more than 40 aerial firefighters will be redeployed, the official Telegram channel of the regional government said on Thursday.

"On August 18, fourteen aerial firefighters from the Volga air branch of the Aerial Forest Protection Service were sent to extinguish the fires in the region. They previously took part in putting out remote forest fires in Chukotka. Also, on their way to the Ryazan Region are 13 aerial firefighters of the Abakan aviation department, who participated in extinguishing Yamal blazes. Moreover, 15 aerial firefighters from the Omsk aviation department which earlier participated in putting out wildfires in the Irkutsk Region were also sent to extinguish the fire in the region", the report says.

To stabilize the situation, the aerial firefighters will use the method of controlled counter-fire. They have all necessary equipment and gear.

As of August 18, there are 850 firefighters at the site, 300 units of equipment and airborne support are involved. Head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry Alexander Kurenkov flew to the site of the blaze to coordinate the services working there. He also ordered to send an amphibian aircraft Be-200, two Il-76s, a Mi-26 helicopter and three Mi-8 Emergencies Ministry helicopters to the region.

Earlier, the regional authorities announced that there were five wildfires burning on about 800 hectares. As of August 18, three wildfires were burning on a total area of 181 hectares.