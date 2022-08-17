Rossiya flight returns to St. Petersburg airport due to malfunction

ST. PETERSBURG, August 17. /TASS/. A Rossiya flight that departed St. Petersburg for Yekaterinburg with 89 passengers onboard returned to the Pulkovo airport 2 Ѕ hours later due to a malfunction, the airline said on Wednesday.

"During flight 6417 from Pulkovo to Yekaterinburg, the captain of the aircraft informed the ground services about a malfunction of the high-lift devices sensor. The captain, together with the airline’s maintenance service, decided to return the aircraft to the airport of departure. <... > Landing at 14:19 was routine," the airline said in a statement.

According to Flightradar, the plane circled over Lake Ladoga for more than an hour after takeoff before returning to the airport.

The Pulkovo airport management company said the 89 passengers will be provided a backup aircraft to make the flight to Yekaterinburg.

The St. Petersburg Transport Prosecutor's Office is looking into the emergency landing.