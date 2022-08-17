Two smoldering fires persist in Crimea after detonation of munitions — official

SIMFEROPOL, August 17. /TASS/. Two smoldering fires persisted on Wednesday in Crimea where munitions detonated the day before, head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov told reporters.

"We have just taken a look from a quadcopter, and there are still two small smoldering fires, meaning [there is] a risk of flames and detonation. According to the situation updates, the latest detonation was at 08:15 - 08:20," he said.

He said about 170 evacuated residents remain in temporary accommodation centers, and they are provided with hot meals.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a fire erupted at a temporary ammunition depot near Dzhankoi at about 6:15 am Moscow time on August 16, causing the ammunition to detonate. According to Crimean officials, two people were injured, one required hospitalization, but his life is not in danger. Head of the Dzhankoi district administration, Inna Fedorenko, told TASS on Wednesday that the blasts had petered out.