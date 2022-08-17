Munitions depot blasts in Crimea’s north fizzle out, says local official

SIMFEROPOL, August 17. /TASS/. Sabotage-induced ammo blasts at a military depot near Dzhankoi in northern Crimea have petered out and the situation in the area has calmed, head of the Dzhankoi district administration, Inna Fedorenko, told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, everything is calm," Fedorenko said when asked if the blasts had stopped.

She also clarified that the commission has not yet started assessing the damage. "They have not yet held a staff meeting (a meeting to clean up the aftermath of the emergency - TASS)," Fedorenko explained.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military depot near Dzhankoi was damaged due to sabotage. The ministry specified that several civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, including power lines, a power plant, a railroad track, and a number of residential buildings. According to the Crimean authorities, two people were injured, one required hospitalization, but his life is not in danger.