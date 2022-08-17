Plane with damaged wing makes emergency landing in Irkutsk region

IRKUTSK, August 17. /TASS/. An airplane with a damaged wing made an emergency landing at the Ust-Kut airport in the Irkutsk Region on Wednesday, the press service of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Directorate for Transport of Russia’s Investigative Committee reported.

"According to preliminary information, on August 17, 2022 at about 10:00 (05:00 Moscow time), an An-24 aircraft touched the surface of the ground with its left wing when landing at the Ust-Kut airport in the Irkutsk Region. There were four crew members and 40 passengers on board the plane. The plane landed safely. As a result of the accident, no one was injured," the report said.

The press service also reported that the plane, flying from Irkutsk, had to land in difficult weather conditions. According to preliminary information, the aircraft rolled out of the runway, its front landing gear strut broke and the wing was damaged.

Investigators are clarifying the circumstances of the emergency landing. They are investigating into violations of safety and operation of air transport. Procedural decision will be made based on the results of the inspection.