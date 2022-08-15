Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to ten — emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 16. /TASS/. The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to ten as rescuers found two more bodies under the debris, Armenian emergencies ministry spokesman, Hayk Kostanyan, said on Tuesday.

"Rescuers have retrieved two more bodies from under the debris. The death toll now is ten," he said.

According to Kostnyan, the search and rescue operation continues.

According to the Armenian emergencies ministry, more than 60 people were hurt in the blast and a subsequent fire at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market on Sunday. Twelve people are still in hospitals. Twenty-three people, including six Iranian nationals, are missing.