Death toll from Yerevan market blast up to eight — emergencies ministry

YEREVAN, August 15. /TASS/. The death toll from the Yerevan market blast has risen to eight as rescuers found one more body under the debris, Armenian emergencies ministry spokesman, Hayk Kostanyan, said on Monday.

"Rescuers have just retrieved one more body from under the debris. The death toll now is eight," he wrote on his Facebook (outlawed in Russia as belonging to Meta corporation, which is recognized in Russia as an extremist organization) account.

According to Kostnyan, the search and rescue operation continues.

According to the Armenian emergencies ministry, more than 60 people were hurt in the blast and a subsequent fire at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market on Sunday. Twelve people are still in hospitals. Twenty-three people, including one Iranian national, are missing.