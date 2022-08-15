Dry grass burns in Konstantinovsky district of Rostov region at area of 2000 sq.m.

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 15. /TASS/. Firefighters are suppressing the fire in the Konstantinovsky district of the Rostov Region, where dry grass is burning at an area of 2,000 square meters, the press service of the Main Administration of Russia’s Emergencies Ministry in the Rostov Region told reporters on Monday.

"The Konstantinovsky district, the Vedernikov settlement, dry vegetation is on fire, according to operational information, in the area of 2,000 square meters," the message said. The press service added that rescuers removed the threat of the fire spreading to the gas station.

Sixteen people and four vehicles are involved in extinguishing the fire.