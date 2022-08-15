More than 5,500 hectares of Yamalo-Nenets Region covered with wildfires — authorities

TASS, August 15. The area of wildfires in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region has increased to over 5,500 hectares in one day; fires on more than 70% of the area have already been localized, the region’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment reported on Monday.

On Sunday, the department reported 11 active wildfires on an area of 4,797 hectares.

"As of 09:00 a.m. (07:00 a.m. Moscow time) of August 15, 2022, seven wildfires on the area of 5,540.0 hectares are still active, three fires on the area of 4,085.0 hectares have been localized", the statement reads.

A total of 371 firefighters were involved in putting out the fires.

From the beginning of the fire season, there have been registered 373 wildfires, including 306 forest fires, on the area of more than 16,000 hectares. Fire season is declared in the region until September 1; the citizens are not allowed to stay in the forests until August 23.

Since August 15, low fire danger class dominates the region, in some areas, however, there is high fire danger. Precipitation is to be expected.