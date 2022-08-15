Fire still rages at Armenian market after blast that killed five people

YEREVAN, August 15. /TASS/. Fire squads of the Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry are still grappling with a fire that erupted after an explosion at a wholesale market in Yerevan, the ministry’s spokesman, Aik Kostanyan, told TASS on Monday.

"As of now, the fire hasn’t been put out and disaster relief efforts are ongoing," he said.

The country’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan came to the scene on Monday morning, inspected the area and spoke with the first responders, according to news broadcasts on local portals.

The death toll from the incident has now risen to five people, four of whom have been identified. Seventeen people are believed missing. More than 60 people have been hospitalized.