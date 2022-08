YEREVAN, August 15. /TASS/. Death toll from the explosion at a wholesale market in Yerevan rose to five, the Armenian Emergency Situations Ministry said on Monday.

"Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two people from under the rubble of the market building. Thus, the death toll has reached five people," the ministry said in a statement.

The explosion injured more than 60 people and 17 are believed to be missing.