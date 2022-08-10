Crimean authorities plan to repair damage caused by airfield blasts within 10 days

SIMFEROPOL, August 10. /TASS/. The damage from the blasts that rocked the Saki airfield in Novofyodorovka is large-scale, but plans are to end work to deal with the damage within ten days, Crimean State Council Chairman Vladimir Konstantinov said on Wednesday.

"The damage is extensive. We have not encountered such a scope in Crimea," the official said at the site.

"However, "the walls, their bearing capacity" were not affected, he went on to say. "This suggests that we will cope quickly enough," work to repair the damage will be done within ten days at most, Konstantinov said.

He specified that on Friday, about 100 volunteers would work at the site of the explosions, continuing their work on Saturday if needed.

Earlier, Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov reported that one person died as a result of blasts at the Saki airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea, where some aviation ammunition detonated on Tuesday. He also said that 14 people had been injured. The causes of the explosions are now being investigated.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, there was no "firepower effect" on the ammunition storage site. Head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova pointed out that Crimea’s tourism facilities continued to operate routinely.