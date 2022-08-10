Area of wildfires in Yugra exceeds 112,000 hectares, Emergencies Ministry says

KHANTY-MANSIYSK, August 10. /TASS/. The area of active forest fires in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region has exceeded 112,000 hectares, the regional Emergencies Ministry said on its website on Wednesday.

"Sixty-five wildfires are still active on the area of 112,258.6 ha, with 22 of them localized on an area of 40,618 hectares," the message said.

The regional Emergencies Ministry informed on Tuesday that the active forest fires in Ugra covered 84 082 hectares, 20 wildfires on the area of 34 760 hectares were localized. Ugra Governor Natalia Komarova stated that the increase of the forest fires area was caused by abnormally high temperatures, lack of precipitation, thunderstorm activity and gusty winds.

According to the Emergencies Ministry’s latest data, the team of firefighters involved in extinguishing wildfires in the region has risen to more than 1,500. Aviation group consists of several dozens of planes including several Be-200 and Il-76 aircraft, as well as An-2 and A-22 aircraft and helicopters including those with water discharge devices. According to the press service of the Ugra Emergency Situations Ministry, extreme fire danger (fifth class of forest flammability, according to the regional scale) will continue until August 11 in the north-western part of the region (Oktyabrsky and Beloyarsky districts).

On July 29, the regional authorities introduced special firefighting measures throughout the region, and on August 2 a state of emergency was declared in the forests due to wildfires. Residents of a large part of Yugra previously complained on social networks about smog and the smell of burning caused by forest fires.