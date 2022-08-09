Five people, including child, hurt in incident in Crimea’s Saki district

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Five people, including a child, were hurt in an incident at an airfield in Crimea, Crimea’s Health Minister Konstantin Skorupsky said on Tuesday.

"Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital in Saki. Four had cuts from broken glass. After dressing the cuts, they were released home," he said.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists earlier that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no no damage was done to aircraft.