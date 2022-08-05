At least eight killed, 40 wounded in Israel’s strike in Gaza — TV

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed and 40 more were wounded in Israel’s strikes in Gaza Strip, Sky News Arabia said on Friday, citing the enclave’s health ministry.

According to the ministry, the victims include a five-year-old girl.

According to earlier reports, Taysir al-Jabari, a commander of Saraya al-Quds, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, who was in charge of the northern zone of the enclave, was killed in a strike at an apartment in a high-rise dwelling house in Gaza.

Islamic Jihad has already warned about a tough response "to this aggression." It said it would not respect any red lines and would turn down any mediation.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier on Friday announced the beginning of Operation Dawn and delivered strikes at Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza.