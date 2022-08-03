Ozon’s warehouse blaze contained on 55,000 square meters — Emergencies Ministry

ISTRA /near Moscow/, August 3. /TASS/. Firefighters managed to contain a major fire in a warehouse belonging to the Ozon online retailer in the Moscow Region after combatting it for ten hours, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"At 9.17 p.m. the fire was localized on an area of 55,000 square meters," the press service said.

The fire broke out earlier in the day at Ozon’s warehouse in the village of Petrovskoye in the Istra district of the Moscow Region. The roof and a wall of the building partially collapsed. As many as 1,000 people managed to self-evacuate.