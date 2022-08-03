Almost 100 firefighters combatting fire at Ozon online retailer’s warehouse near Moscow

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Nearly 100 firefighters are battling the fire at a warehouse in Istra outside Moscow, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"Ninety-six people and 30 pieces of equipment, including two Ka-32 helicopters, have been mobilized to extinguish the fire," the press service said.

At about 12.30 Moscow time, a fire broke out at a warehouse belonging to the Ozon online retailer in the village of Petrovskoye in the Istra district. A wall of the warehouse collapsed in the blaze. The fire is being extinguished by 96 firefighters and 30 pieces of equipment, including two Ka-32 helicopters.

At least 1,000 people managed to get out of the building. The Emergencies Ministry’s branch for the Moscow Region said that eleven people had been injured and two of them were taken to hospital.