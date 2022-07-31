Governor specifies data on victims in accident with minibus in Stavropol region

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. According to updated data, five people died in an accident involving a minibus and a car in the Stavropol region, governor Vladimir Vladimirov said on Sunday in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the governor wrote about eight deaths in the accident.

"Updated information on the accident in the Petrovsky District at the moment: five people died," the report says.

The governor instructed the region’s Health minister to go the scene of the accident to organize assistance. The head of the region expressed condolences to the families of the victims and assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the victims. Earlier, the Main Directorate of the regional Emergency Situations Ministry reported that five people were taken to hospital after the accident, while at the same time, the prosecutor's office of Stavropol informed about six hospitalized.

The accident occurred at 01:05 pm on the 502nd km of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway. The minibus was en route from Maly Barkhanchak to Stavropol.