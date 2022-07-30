Three killed, 10 injured in car crash in Vladimir

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. A bus collided with a car in Vladimir, resulting in three people dead and ten more injured, Vladimir Region Police Directorate told TASS Saturday.

"The bus carried about 40 passengers, 8 of them were injured and have been hospitalized for treatment. The driver of the Volkswagen car and two of his passengers died at the scene. Two more passengers were hospitalized," the Directorate said.

The car accident occurred at abou 21:20 Moscow time. The Volkswagen driver drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Mercedes bus.

Traffic police is working at the scene, the details are being investigated.