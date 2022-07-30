Top managers of Moscow hostel detained after deadly blaze

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The founder and the CEO of a Moscow hostel, where eight people died in a fire early on Friday, have been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Moscow department said on its website on Saturday.

"As was reported earlier, a fire broke out inside a hostel <…> in Moscow in the early hours of July 29, 2022. Eight people died as a result," the authority said. "The 55-year-old founder and the 24-year-old CEO have been detained and are now undergoing all the required investigative procedures."

According to the report, their homes have been searched.

Charges are expected to be filed soon. Investigators are set to request the court to place those individuals in pretrial custody.

The fire at a hostel at the Alma-Atinskaya street in the south of Moscow broke out overnight on Friday due to a short circuit in an electric device in one of the rooms. Eight people were killed and six injured. All victims were staying in the room where the blaze started, they tried to put it out on their own but died as a result of inhaling toxic smoke. A criminal case has been opened.

Moscow law enforcers told TASS that an administrative penalty was imposed on the hostel’s owners earlier this summer over fire safety violations.