Two die, eight receive injuries in traffic accident with bus in Krasnoyarsk Territory

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Two people died and eight more were injured as a passenger bus rammed by a car in Russia’s Siberian Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Russian interior ministry Krasnoyarsk territorial department said on Thursday.

"As a result of the traffic accident, the driver and passenger of a Toyota car died instantly. There were 14 passengers in the bus. Eight of them, including one child, received minor injuries," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

The accident took place early on Thursday morning at the 189th kilometer of the Krasnoyarsk-Yeniseisk highway. The Toyota Ractis crossed into the oncoming lane to ram an Iveco passenger bus.