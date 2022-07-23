Sochi authorities plan to eliminate consequences of heavy rains by morning of July 24

SOCHI, July 24. /TASS/. The authorities of Sochi expect to eliminate all the consequences of heavy rains that hit the city on Sunday night, by the morning of July 24, Mayor Alexey Kopaygorodsky said on his Telegram channel.

"We have used all possible forces - more than 1,000 specialists, more than 400 pieces of equipment. We will work all night, the headquarters works around the clock, no one from city services will sleep today! We are committed to cope by morning," he wrote.

Kopaygorodsky added that "so far the forecast of adverse weather phenomena is not finally leaving the territory of the resort."

Earlier, the administration reported that a heavy rainfall in the Central and Khostinsky districts led to flooding of territories - roads, adjacent territories, basement and first floors of buildings. Substations were flooded, resulting in power outages.