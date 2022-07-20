Some 400 people evacuated from burning house in south-west Moscow, says ministry

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Around 400 people have been rescued from an eight-storied residential house on Leninsky Avenue in south-west Moscow on fire covering an area of 1,000 square meters, a source in the press service of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS on Thursday.

"Thanks to the prompt actions of rescuers one person was rescued from the elevator. A total of around 400 people were evacuated from the house," the press service said.

The roof of the eight-storied residential building on Leninsky Avenue caught fire late on Wednesday. The fire area totals 1,000 square meters. No injuries have been reported. The source told TASS the fire spread from the roof to the attic where insulant was stored.