State of emergency declared in Russia’s Yakutia, Khabarovsk over raging forest fires

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. A federal state of emergency has been introduced in Russia’s Yakutia and the Khabarovsk Territory to boost efforts in the fight against continuing forest fires in the country’s east, the press office of the Russian Federal Forestry Agency reported in a statement on Tuesday.

"Following an introduction of a simplified state of emergency, we ponder engaging additional forces from neighboring regions, as well as from the Russian Emergencies Ministry," Ivan Sovetnikov, the head of the Federal Forestry Agency, was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Over 550 fighters representing the Federal Forestry Agency are currently in operation within the inter-regional maneuvering in the Khabarovsk Territory and Yakutia," Sovetnikov said.

According to the data provided by the Russian Federal Forestry Agency, a total area of forest fires, registered this year within the territorial subjects at the issue, had been estimated at 603,400 hectares and it is down by 3.2 times, if compared against the same period last year.