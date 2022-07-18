Venezuelan authorities report new attack on gas infrastructure

HAVANA, July 18. /TASS/. A gas pipeline in the eastern part of Venezuela was attacked and damaged, Venezuelan Petroleum Minister Tareck El Aissami announced Sunday.

"We draw attention of the country and the people of the world to a new attack against the gas system in Venezuela’s east. It was carried out by the same terror groups as always. They act against national interests in order to affect the lives of our people," the Minister tweeted.

He noted that firemen are dealing with the aftermath of the attack, and technical personnel are working to restore the pipeline’s operation. The police are looking for the attackers.