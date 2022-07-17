Toddler missing after Far Eastern mudslide found dead

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Rescuers have found the dead body of a two-year-old child, who went missing when a mudslide hit the village of Timofeyevka in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Primorye, the regional emergencies service said on Sunday.

"Throughout the night and early in the morning, rescuers continued their search for the child despite adverse weather conditions. At 01:40 Moscow time, rescuers <…> located the child’s body and handed it over to police officers," the service said in a statement.

According to the authorities, the mud flow has stopped and poses no threat to other buildings. A total of 46 people and 14 items of special hardware are engaged in the recovery effort.

The mudslide, triggered by heavy rains in the region, hit the village late on Saturday. Five people, including two children, have been rescued from their houses, one woman was hospitalized.