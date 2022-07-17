Toddler unaccounted for after mudslide in Russia’s Far East – rescuers

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Five people were rescued and a toddler remains unaccounted for following a mudslide in the village of Timofeyevka in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Primorye, the press service of the Russian emergencies ministry has told TASS.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon.

"Rescuers from the region’s firefighting unit were immediately sent to the disaster scene. According to preliminary information, five people, including two children, have been rescued from their houses, one woman was hospitalized. At present, rescuers are searching for a two-year-old child," the press service said.

The mudslide was triggered by heavy rains in the region. The mud flow has stopped by now, and poses no threat to other buildings.

The search and rescue effort involves 46 people and 14 vehicles, including heavy equipment, the ministry said.