Two people died in crash of An-2 in Kuban, criminal case initiated

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Two people - a pilot and a passenger - died when the An-2 crashed in the Novokubansky district of the Krasnodar region, according to the Telegram channel of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

"The investigating authorities of the Western Interregional Investigation Department on Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of the crash of a light aircraft in the Krasnodar region on the grounds of a crime under Part 3 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (violation of traffic safety rules and operation of air transport). <.. .> The pilot and his passenger, born in 1951, died from their injuries," the report said.

On Friday, at about 10:30 pm Moscow time an An-2 aircraft crashed in the Novokubansky district of the Krasnodar region. The plane caught a power line pole when landing at a field airfield.

The Novokubansk fire and rescue garrison was sent to the place of emergency. The rescuers stated neither the fire nor destruction on the site of the crash.

To eliminate the consequences of the accident, 31 people, 11 pieces of equipment were involved from the Russian System of Prevention and Response to Emergency situations, including 11 people and four pieces of equipment from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.