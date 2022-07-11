Three shot dead, two wounded at party in US — TV

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Three people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Downey, California, ABC7 television reported on Sunday.

Police pronounced three men dead at the scene, the TV channel said. The surviving man and woman were hospitalized.

The circumstances around the shooting are still unclear, ABC7 reported. However, the police said the incident was isolated with no outstanding suspects. According to the television, it is also believed that the shooter is among the dead.