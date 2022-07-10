Twenty-one people killed in shooting at three South African bars since Saturday — report

PRETORIA, July 10. /TASS/. At least 21 people were killed in shooting at three South African bars on the night between Saturday and Sunday, the SABC radio station reported.

Unidentified assailants killed 15 people at a bar outside Johannesburg soon after midnight. Eight more people from that incident are hospitalized, three of them in a critical condition. The police said they hadn’t established a motive for the attack and are still looking for the perpetrators that made their getaway in a minivan.

In Pietermaritzburg, four people were killed and eight are hospitalized in a critical condition.

In Katlehong, two people were killed and four wounded as a man opened fire from a handgun.

The police believe the incidents are unrelated.