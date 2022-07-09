No one hurt as plane carrying 17 skydivers makes emergency landing outside Moscow

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. An L-140 small-range turboprop aircraft, which had 17 skydivers on board, has made an emergency landing in the Moscow Region, the emergency services told TASS on Saturday.

"Due to the right engine malfunction, the plane made an emergency landing on a field near Bolshoye Gryzlovo airfield. There were two crewmembers and 17 parachute jumpers aboard. No one was hurt," the spokesperson said.

He added that the right engine had failed right after takeoff, so the pilots decided to make an emergency landing in the field.

"There were neither casualties nor destruction on the ground. The plane sustained minor damage," the emergency service said.