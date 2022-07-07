Nine planes redirected to reserve airstrips over bad weather in Moscow – source

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Nine planes had to land on reserve airstrips due to bad weather in Moscow, a source in civilian aviation told TASS Thursday.

"Six S7 flight [were redirected to a reserve airstrip] from Domodedovo, three more - from Sheremetyevo," the source said, adding that the Nizhny Novgorod airport admitted five planes, while one plane was redirected to Pulkovo, St. Petersburg. The rest were able to land in Vnukovo and Zhukovsky near Moscow.

Airports of Kazan and Ulyanovsk are currently ready to act as reserve airstrips, the source added.