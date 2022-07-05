Child killed in Ukrainian shelling of downtown Donetsk — Mayor

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. A 10-year old girl was killed by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk’s downtown Voroshilovsky District, Mayor Alexey Kuzmin reported Tuesday.

"A 10-year girl died in a UAF shelling of the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk," he said on his Telegram channel.

Shelling is continuing in the city right now. A fire broke out near the Green Plaza shopping mall after shells landed nearby.

Earlier, DPR head Denis Pushilin said that the situation in Donetsk People’s Republic remains complicated.