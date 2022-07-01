One survives An-2 crash in Yakutia, top local official reports

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. One has survived an air crash in Yakutia involving an An-2 plane that went missing in Russia’s Far Eastern republic on June 21 and was found burnt earlier today, the region’s head reported on Friday.

"The An-2 aircraft that went missing on June 21 was found today in the Kobyaysky District, with the bodies of two people discovered on the scene of the crash. <...>. Rescuers said Pavel Krivoshapkin who was on board the plane has survived. <…> He is now being taken by helicopter to Yakutsk where he will be given the necessary assistance," Aysen Nikolayev said on his Telegram channel.

The An-2 aircraft disappeared from the radars early on June 21. Preliminary reports said there were two crew members and a passenger on board.

Earlier on Friday, the crew of a Polar Airlines Mi-8 helicopter found the aircraft crashed in the Kobyaysky District in central Yakutia. Rescuers discovered the bodies of two people near the plane that lay burnt in fragments.

A criminal case has been opened.