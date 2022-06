MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. A Mi-8 helicopter belonging to the Polar Airlines crash-landed in Yakutia in Russia’s northeast, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"A Mi-8 of the Polar Airlines crash-landed in Yakutia. There were three crew members onboard. They survived but received injuries," the source said.

The helicopter was flying from the village of Ust-Maisky to the Aldansky district for extinguishing the fire.