Journalists from DPR TV channel come under shelling by Ukrainian troops

DONEETSK, February 27. /TASS/. A shooting crew of the Union television channel from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the television channel said on Sunday.

"A Union TV shooting crew has come under shelling by Ukrainian troops. <…> A shell hit the crew’s car," it wrote on its Telegram channel, adding that there were no one inside the car at the moment.

According to earlier reports, an international team of journalists from the Zvezda, NTV, and Oplot television channels, the DPR’s First Republican Television Channel, as well as correspondents of Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency, an Italian and French journalists came under shelling in the recently liberated village of Nikolayevka in the south of the DPR. Ukrainian troops opened pinpoint fire from a multiple missile launcher system two times. Several missiles hit the ground near the motorway the journalists’ cars were moving along. Several cars were damaged. No one was hurt.