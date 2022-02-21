Kremlin spokesman calls hard and responsible work to accommodate Donbass refugees

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called responsible and hard work to accommodate in Russia the Donbass residents who had to flee amid the worsening situation in the south-east of Ukraine.

"Work is underway, and many regions, volunteers, various parties are engaged in it, including the United Russia Party. This is a very responsible and hard work, since it involves first of all the people who have to flee their homes due to the provocations staged by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Peskov said.

The Ministry for Emergency Situations is engaged in the work to accommodate the people evacuated from Donbass, but it is early to assess the results now. "It is premature [to assess the results], work has just begun, and generally, the agency was set up specifically to organize such operations instantaneously," Peskov noted.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line escalated on February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces and Kiev’s preparations for an offensive. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced evacuations of civilians from the territory of the republics into Russia over the mounting threat of hostilities.

In this situation, Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev turned to Russian President Vladimir Putin with a request to render emergency assistance to the region. An emergency operations center has been set up in the region due to the evacuation of DPR and LPR residents. The Russian leader gave instructions to pay 10,000 rubles (about $130) to each arriving Donbass resident.

Other Russian regions and also Abkhazia announced their readiness to accommodate DPR and LPR residents on their territory.

Lately, Ukraine and the West have been increasingly echoing claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" of Ukraine ever more frequently. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as an "empty and groundless" escalation of tensions, emphasizing that Russia does not pose a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.