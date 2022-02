BEIRUT, February 15. /TASS/. A blast has occurred in the Syrian capital on Tuesday morning, the SANA news agency said.

According to the agency, one Syrian soldier has been killed and the other 11 have suffered injuries as a result of the accident. It was also reported that an explosive device was planted in an army bus.

A similar terrorist attack occurred in Damascus on October 20, 2021, when the army bus was blown up by two mines. As many as 13 servicemen were killed during the accident.