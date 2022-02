MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. An unknown individual opened fire from a residential building’s window in the city of Sredneuralsk in the Sverdlovsk Region, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"He fired several times from the window. The courtyard has been blocked off. Motives are being specified," the source said.

According to preliminary information, the man is intoxicated, there were no casualties. At the moment, TASS does not have information on what happened inside the building.